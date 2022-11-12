Emerging filmmakers should be interested in content marketing- Taiwo

Fast rising Nigerian star actor, Olusegun Taiwo, has maintained that young filmmakers should show interest in the distribution of their contents, if they are to stay longer and remain relevant in the industry. He further stated that a filmmaker that understands the chain of marketing is not likely to run at a loss, adding that it cuts away the third-party pressures in revenues.

The producer of Alujonu Omo, a movie, which had over two million views on YouTube, admonished new producers to be intentional with the effective use of YouTube and other streaming platforms in order to promote themselves and their works Even as he urged them to utilise the instant ROI of the productive platform, noting that; “we filmmakers shouldn’t continue to put our necks in DVD distributions. Digital platforms like YouTube have made things easier for us now. We can upload our movies and reach larger audiences beyond our immediate continent. What that means to us is that, we will connect faster and easier with our fans via seamless feedback mechanisms available on those platforms.”

Set to release his latest movie, titled; Iwe Odu, Olusegun Taiwo paraded top actors such as Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin) and Peter Ijagbemi. Directed by Sharafadeen Olabode, Iwe Odu is a movie that has the potential to stretch the audience’s imagination. The movie raises mysterious questions about life, humans, resources, vanity and sustainability.

