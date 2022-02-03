Business

Emerging markets seeing volatile year start

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on Emerging markets seeing volatile year start

Emerging markets investors are seeing a volatile start to the year, with a mix of good, some bad, but also some plain ugly developments to navigate. According to Reuters, lumped together in MSCI’s 25-country EM equity index, emerging market stocks are outperforming developed market ones by a comfortable three percentage points so far this year. One of the main drivers has been that Chinese stocks that appear to have regained their footing after some record falls last year. Currencies like Brazil’s real , Colombia’s peso and in eastern Europe, the Czech crown and Hungarian forint have all shot up as their central banks hike interest rates.

Ethiopia’s bonds have surged as its civil war has eased, and even Argentina’s debt has rallied in recent days after its government took a big step towards a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The new year is always an interesting time,” said Kiran Nandra, Head of Emerging Equities Management at Pictet Asset Management. “We often look at where do we have maximum fear, because that can provide the best opportunities,” Nandra added.

A combination of rising global borrowing costs and concerns around Russia and Ukraine have seen the slowest start to a year for emerging market government debt issuance since 2016. Figures compiled by J.P. Morgan this week showed that $17.9 billion of emerging market sovereign bonds were sold in January, more than 40% down on the record $32.2 billion raised last year when many governments looking to fill COVID spending gaps were getting all-time-low borrowing rates. Those who invest in U.S. bank’s widely-tracked EMBI global diversified EM hard currency debt index are down 2.75 per cent for the year although much that is to do with the fact the big developed market debt like U.S. Treasuries have lost ground too. This year’s worst performances have come from Ukraine and Russia due to worries, repeatedly denied by Moscow, that Russia could invade its Westernbacked neighbour like it did back in 2014.

 

Our Reporters

