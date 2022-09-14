Sports

Emery challenges Chukwueze to defend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has challenged Samuel Chukwueze to work on the defensive side of his game. Chukwueze is yet to start a LaLiga game for the Yellow Submarines this season. The 23-year-old has played second fiddle to Spaniard Yeremi Pino The winger was handed a starting berth in Villarreal’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Polish side, Lech Poznan last Thursday. The Nigerian responded by scoring and providing an assist in the 4-3 win. Chukwueze was caught ball-watching as Villarreal fell to a 1-0 against Real Betis on Sunday. Emery stated that he and his coaching crew are working to help the winger improve his defensive awareness. “Chukwueze has quality, and we are working on improving his defensive performance. He has lacked the two meters necessary to defend from post to post, “Emery told reporters.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

