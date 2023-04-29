Emery Relishes Obstacle Of Playing Man United In Villa Quest For European Football

“Very different match to when we played in the Carabao Cup there and lost 4-2.

“Now is a different moment for them and for us. But, as well, it will be very difficult for us.

“I think we can face the match, we can be very demanding trying in the 90 minutes to get our best performance. And if we do it, we can have chances to take some points.”

Asked what kind of proposition does he see Manchester United now.