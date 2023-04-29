Emery Relishes Obstacle Of Playing Man United In Villa Quest For European Football

Unai Emery has been a huge success at Aston Villa, he celebrated his first game as Villa manager in November with a memorable 3-1 Premier League home win over Erik ten Hag’s side.
United exacted revenge four days later with a Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford, the Red Devils going on to win the competition and lift their first trophy for six years.
The two sides meet again nearly six months on with Emery having transformed Villa from relegation candidates to Champions League outsiders, six points behind fourth-placed United who have two games in hand on their Midlands rivals.
Emery said: “For us, it’s a very good challenge, it will be a very different match on Sunday to when we played at home when I arrived here.
“Very different match to when we played in the Carabao Cup there and lost 4-2.
“Now is a different moment for them and for us. But, as well, it will be very difficult for us.
“I think we can face the match, we can be very demanding trying in the 90 minutes to get our best performance. And if we do it, we can have chances to take some points.”
Asked what kind of proposition does he see Manchester United now.
Emery said: “Of course, they have good players individually and collectively.
“This year they are in the top four, like usually Manchester United have to do.
“They won the Carabao Cup final and they are going to play in the FA Cup final – it’s a very good season for them, only to leave from the Europa League. I think they are having a very good season.”
Emery believes playing in the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season is a more realistic prospect than qualifying for the Champions League through a top-four finish.
“I like to play matches like we are playing now,” Emery said. “I think this is the best moment you can have.
“We have to be very focused. I like to play under pressure because, for me, it’s not negative pressure, it’s positive pressure.
“I’m not thinking ‘if I will win’ or ‘if I will lose’. I’m thinking, ‘I want to play’, because in this moment we are really playing for something important.”