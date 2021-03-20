Emil B. Garuba urges filmmakers to refuse foreign platforms’ request

‘Road To Yesterday’ screenwriter, Emil B. Garuba, has urged Nollywood filmmakers to be wary of foreign platforms demanding stereotypical views about Africa. Garuba shared the advice via an Instagram post shared on Thursday. He wrote: “Dear creatives, if you are pitching ideas to foreign platforms and they want a more ‘stereotypical’ view of our land and culture (e.g. : child soldiers, corrupt politicians, white saviour narratives, genocide and general backwardness) in favour of the rich, nuanced, modern, and culturally significant stories we have to offer, please give them your whole finger to **** off!!! We ain’t bout that in 2021″.

The renowned screenwriter who is credited for co-writing Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 Netflix film ‘Lion Heart’ recently debuted his short film, ‘Last Tango In Abuja’. The film which premiered on YouTube in December 2020, follows the tale of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as Monique prepares to tie the knot.

Like this: Like Loading...