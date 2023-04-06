Eminem Becomes Rapper With Most YouTube Views In March

American rapper, Marshall Bruce Mather III, popularly known by his stage name Eminem has been named the most streamed YouTube hip-hop artist in March 2023, after bagging over 423 million views.

According to YouTube statistics shared by the popular Twitter page, Daily Loud, Eminem is YouTube’s most streamed hip-hop star of March 2023 even after decades in the industry.

The report noted that the legendary star, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was sitting at number one with 423 million views.

Following closely behind Eminem was Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake with 217 million views, and Youngboy was at number three with 175 million views.

Eminem had the most YouTube views in March with 423 Million pic.twitter.com/cBwFLrZU1l — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 5, 2023

