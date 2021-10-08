Metro & Crime

Eminent Nigerians besiege Edo, as remains of businessman, Okunbo, laid to rest

Eminent Nigerians from all walks of life Friday besieged Benin City, the Edo State capital, as the remains of Edo State-born business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo were privately laid to rest after a funeral service at the Nigerian Airforce Base in Benin.
Among dignitaries present were serving governors, including the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, his counterpart from Lagos, Ogun, and the Kebbi states; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Atiku Bagudu respectively.
Others included two daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari; Halima and Zara and their husbands.
Former governors of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Delta, Chief James Ibori, Gombe, Hassan Dakwambo and Borno, Alli Modu Sheriff. The Oba of Benin and the Olu of Warri sent prominent palace chiefs to the event.
Delivering his homily, Pastor Goodheart Ekweme said there was a time for everything and that Okunbo had sent the better part of the last one year in a “deeper relationship with his creator”
Speaking on behalf of all the dignitaries present, Obaseki described Okunbo as an uncommon Nigerian who: “Could be described as a genius, a breaker of glass ceilings, a bridge-builder, a business tycoon, a philanthropist extraordinaire.
“’Captain Hosa’, as we fondly called him, was a man with a big heart, although he had humble beginnings he was armed with unyielding resolve as his children have said and he was determined to surmount life’s challenges and he did.
“He pushed himself to the limits to attain greatness, building an impressive business empire and transforming the lives of numerous people, many of them of Edo origin.”
On his part, late Okunbo’s first son, Osahon said his father’s life was guided by two principles which he said are love and mercy.

Our Reporters

