Eminent Nigerians who passed on in outgoing year

The outgoing year could be described as one of shocking deaths, given the number of deaths among members of the political class.

Some of the deaths resulted from COVID-19-related complications, undisclosed ailments as well as security related. Among eminent politicians killed by criminals are former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak and Dr Chike Akunyili. Gulak, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was killed by gunmen in Imo State.

Chike, husband of ex- Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili, was murdered in Anambra State while returning to Enugu from an event to honour his late wife.

Among those who died due ill-health are ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; a former At- torney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim; National Publicity Secretary of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin; and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia.

Others are former military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu (rtd); a former Military Governor of Benue State, Col, Aminu Kontagora (rtd) and General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died four months after his appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

Also on the list are ex- Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jubril Martins- Kuye; former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh; Second Republic Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande; Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed; and ex- Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

