Emir commiserates with victims of Badume market fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Bayero, has expressed sadness over the fire incident at the popular Badume market, Bichi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State. The Emir, who visited the market yesterday, sympathised with the victims and lamented over the loss incurred.

 

Represented by the district Head of Bichi, Alhaji Abdulhamid Bayero, the Emir stated that he was disturbed by the news of the unfortunate incident. Bayero said that Badume market was one of the biggest markets within Bichi Emirate, therefore, the Emirate would embark on efforts to upgrade the standard of the market. The Emir appealed to the Bichi Local Government Council and Kano state government to assist the victims of the inferno.

 

The Vice chairman of Bichi Local Government, Alhaji Idris Muhammade, who conducted the entourage round the affected areas in the market, said the local government has set up a panel to investigate the root cause of the incident. Muhammad further disclosed that investigation would be carried out to find out what led to the incident

 

