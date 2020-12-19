Emir escapes as gunmen kill 15 in Zamfara, Kaduna

Pandemonium struck in Zamfara and Kaduna states on Thursday night, when suspected gunmen reportedly killed 15 persons. Specifically, it was gathered that the Emir of Kaura Namoda of Zamfara State, Alhaji Sunusi Mohammed Asha, who narrowed escaped death on Thursday night, was lucky as the gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his convoy, while on his way back to Zamfara from Abuja where he paid an official visit. Impeccable source from the Kaura Namoda Emir’s palace, who spoke on anonymity, said the emir was returning from Abuja, just then the ambushed gunmen jumped out to randomly opened fire on the convoy’s vehicles and instantly killed two palace guards, one traditional title holder and three Policemen.

In Kaduna State, it was gathered that seven persons were also killed and several houses and shops burnt, when gunmen invaded a community in Kaduna State. The source said: “The attackers might have mistaken the Emir’s convoy as that of security personnel on patrol who incessantly fight to smoke them out of the entire region. It they had wanted to gun down all that were in the convoy, the reason they appeared in a complete war mode.” Findings further revealed that, The Emir had to spend the night under the custody of Funtua Police Station before the bodies of those killed were said to have been taken to general hospital Funtua for checks.

He, however, informed that, the Kaura Namoda Emirate has completed arrangements to convey the bodies for burial according to Islamic rite. Meanwhile, reports said the Kaduna attacks took place in Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the southern part of the state on Thursday night.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the killings in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The statement said security agencies carrying out internal security operations in parts of southern Kaduna have reported that: “Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area came under attack on Thursday night. “Security agencies, comprising the military and police, reported that Gora Gan community was attacked on several fronts, including the market area and houses stretching towards the Tudun Wada area of Gora Gan. “Troops repelled the attackers, stabilized the general area and retrieved corpses of seven persons. Security agencies further reported that one person was injured in the attacks, while 13 houses and two shops were burnt in the attack.”

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Special Forces of the Defence Headquarters and police personnel are trailing the attackers.” Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also condemned the killings in what he calls, “innocent citizens as barbaric and inhuman.”

