Travel & Tourism

Emir of Borgu unfolds committee on Gani Durbar Festival 2022

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Preparations for the hosting of this year’s Gani Durbar Festival 2022 have come off the ground with the recent inauguration of a 15 man Central Working Committee by the Mai Borgu, Alhaji (Barrister) Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Kitoro IV. The committee is charged with organizing a colourful and successful cultural tourism celebration that is among others devoted to highlighting and promoting the economic resources of the emirate, which is home to a sector of the Kainji Lake National Park. Also constituted by the emir on the same day to fully active far reaching agenda the festival were nine strategic sub committees, covering such areas as finance and fund raising, accommodation, feeding, publicity, security, works, venue and protocol, events, sanitation and logistics.

The Conservator General of the National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, was named the chairman of the Central Working Committee while the heads of sub committees were appointed by Goni to fast track the planning for the annual festival, saying there is a lot to be done and no time should be wasted in achieving the mandate of the emir.

Members of the Central Working Committee are: Hajia Zara Is, Dr Dauda Jikantoro, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, Alhaji A. A. Umar, Alhaji Ya Mohammed Damisa, Alhaji M. B. Mohammed and Pharmacist Mohammed Sani Adamu. Others are: Alhaji Isa Idris, Frank Meke, Hajia Zainab Dantoro, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Barrister Abubakar Jubril and Mr. Peter Nze, who is to serve as the secretary of the committee.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ghanaian ex -minister of tourism, Afeku, Udofia lead talk at NATOP’s conference

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the fifth Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) enters its second day today at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Resort, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, its conference session today will have a number of notable speakers leading the discussion. With the theme: “Restarting tourism in Nigeria: A new template,” […]
Travel & Tourism

Coping with grief (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

Become emotionally stable It’s sure a rollercoaster of ranging emotion from anger, frustration, depression to mood swings. This is one of the reasons emotional stability is not only essential but critical to survival. As much as the person desires to wake up from a bad dream regarding the loss of the loved one, staying in […]
Travel & Tourism

INAC 2021 ends on celebratory note

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The recently concluded International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) 2021 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), afforded opportunity to once again expose the diverse and rich arts, craft and cultural trove of Nigeria as different states from across the country, including the FCT, put on parade some of their best repertoire for the benefit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica