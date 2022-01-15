Emir of Borgu unfolds committee on Gani Durbar Festival 2022

Preparations for the hosting of this year’s Gani Durbar Festival 2022 have come off the ground with the recent inauguration of a 15 man Central Working Committee by the Mai Borgu, Alhaji (Barrister) Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Kitoro IV. The committee is charged with organizing a colourful and successful cultural tourism celebration that is among others devoted to highlighting and promoting the economic resources of the emirate, which is home to a sector of the Kainji Lake National Park. Also constituted by the emir on the same day to fully active far reaching agenda the festival were nine strategic sub committees, covering such areas as finance and fund raising, accommodation, feeding, publicity, security, works, venue and protocol, events, sanitation and logistics.

The Conservator General of the National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, was named the chairman of the Central Working Committee while the heads of sub committees were appointed by Goni to fast track the planning for the annual festival, saying there is a lot to be done and no time should be wasted in achieving the mandate of the emir.

Members of the Central Working Committee are: Hajia Zara Is, Dr Dauda Jikantoro, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, Alhaji A. A. Umar, Alhaji Ya Mohammed Damisa, Alhaji M. B. Mohammed and Pharmacist Mohammed Sani Adamu. Others are: Alhaji Isa Idris, Frank Meke, Hajia Zainab Dantoro, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Barrister Abubakar Jubril and Mr. Peter Nze, who is to serve as the secretary of the committee.

