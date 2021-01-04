Emir of Daura loses brother in auto crash

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar has lost his younger brother, Abdullahi Umar, popularly known as (‘Maitaro’), in an auto crash.

Umar died in the accident which happened along Katsina/Daura Road on Sunday along with his two friends after attending a wedding ceremony of their friend at Dutsinma.

Although details of the accident are still sketchy, it was, however,learnt that they had a head collision with an on coming vehicle from Daura axis.

Governor Aminu Masari was in Daura on Monday to condole with the Emir over his loss.

He was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Special Adviser on Higher Education, Dr.Bashir Usman Ruwan Godiya, among other top government officials.

The governor was received at the Emir’s palace by the Emir, Umar Faruq Umar, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ahmed El-Marzuq, and Ambassador Adamu Sa’idu.

Governor Masari also visited the residences of the other two deceased persons where he condoled with their families.

