Emir of Kano tasks NANTA on tourism development

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has tasked the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on the development and promotion of Kano State tourism, with a promise to support the association in the course of the task. This charge was given by the Emir when he played host to the association delegate led by its President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye. Bayero revealed that Kano historically is at centre of Trans -Sahara trade and tourism, as a result deserved the support of the travel agencies and foreign airlines to blossom as a tourist destination.

“Our people are notable travellers and traders. We have the oldest airport connecting the world and also a huge travel point for Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, so NANTA needs to help reposition the airport and Kano as a destination,” said the Emir.

He commended the leadership of NANTA for its plan to establish a travel academy in Kano and for its zonal office building project in Kano, which is the first of its kind at zonal administration level in the country. Besides pledging the support of the palace, he assured the association of mobilising the Kano State government and people of Kano in ensuring that the zonal building, which is at 80% completion, is fully completed and inaugurated. On the awards bestowed upon him and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by NANTA for making Kano the most peaceful state in Nigeria, Bayero expressed appreciation to the association for its gesture and acknowledgement of the peaceful nature of the state.

‘‘We are honoured for your award to me as the most Eminent Traditional Ruler and to my governor, as the “Governor of the Year,” for his strides in making Kano a peaceful destination. I will try my best to reach out to the governor and to see how we shall be at your national event in Abuja in November,” the Emir stated.

Earlier in her remark, Akporiaye prayed the Emir to help drive the completion of NANTA’s zonal head office building, which is expected to house the proposed travel academy. She also informed the Emir of his choice as the Royal Father of the day at its NANTA Award event scheduled to hold in Abuja in November. The Emir, the governor and other awardees will be honoured on the day. ‘‘Your highness, NANTA is proud to be associated with you and the governor of Kano State for the dedication and passion to keep Kano out of troubles and for the stringent call to promote Kano as a cultural tourism and hospitality destination, said,” Akporiaye.

