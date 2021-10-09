Travel & Tourism

Emir of Kano tasks NANTA on tourism development

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has tasked the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on the development and promotion of Kano State tourism, with a promise to support the association in the course of the task. This charge was given by the Emir when he played host to the association delegate led by its President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye. Bayero revealed that Kano historically is at centre of Trans -Sahara trade and tourism, as a result deserved the support of the travel agencies and foreign airlines to blossom as a tourist destination.

“Our people are notable travellers and traders. We have the oldest airport connecting the world and also a huge travel point for Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, so NANTA needs to help reposition the airport and Kano as a destination,” said the Emir.

He commended the leadership of NANTA for its plan to establish a travel academy in Kano and for its zonal office building project in Kano, which is the first of its kind at zonal administration level in the country. Besides pledging the support of the palace, he assured the association of mobilising the Kano State government and people of Kano in ensuring that the zonal building, which is at 80% completion, is fully completed and inaugurated. On the awards bestowed upon him and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by NANTA for making Kano the most peaceful state in Nigeria, Bayero expressed appreciation to the association for its gesture and acknowledgement of the peaceful nature of the state.

‘‘We are honoured for your award to me as the most Eminent Traditional Ruler and to my governor, as the “Governor of the Year,” for his strides in making Kano a peaceful destination. I will try my best to reach out to the governor and to see how we shall be at your national event in Abuja in November,” the Emir stated.

Earlier in her remark, Akporiaye prayed the Emir to help drive the completion of NANTA’s zonal head office building, which is expected to house the proposed travel academy. She also informed the Emir of his choice as the Royal Father of the day at its NANTA Award event scheduled to hold in Abuja in November. The Emir, the governor and other awardees will be honoured on the day. ‘‘Your highness, NANTA is proud to be associated with you and the governor of Kano State for the dedication and passion to keep Kano out of troubles and for the stringent call to promote Kano as a cultural tourism and hospitality destination, said,” Akporiaye.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Hotel Managers Conference to hold on July 15

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Plans are in top gear for the hosting of this year’s edition of Hotel Managers Conference, which is scheduled to hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on July 15, spanning July 16, with the theme; ‘Hotel sales, service and standard.’ According to the convener of the two days conference, Sunday Olugbenga, who is the lead […]
Travel & Tourism

FTAN inaugurates FCT zonal officers, establishes Nigerian Tourism Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In continuation of its plan to empower zonal administration of the Federation of Tourism Associations (FTAN), as a conduit for boosting the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, FTAN’s President, Nkereuwem Onung, last week inaugurated the executive council of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Abuja zone. This comes in the wake of the recent inauguration […]
Travel & Tourism

Radison Hotel Group unfolds new brand, 10 signings in Q3 of 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business appears to be booming for Radisson Hotel Group as it recently unfolded a new brand, Radisson Individuals and 10 new signings in the third quarter of 2020. Radisson Individuals is a conversion brand that offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform, benefit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica