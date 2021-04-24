Emir of Kano’s mother dies in Cairo

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The ancient city of Kano has been thrown into mourning following the death in Cairo, Egypt of the mother of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, Maryam.

Palace sources hinted that Maryam Bayero had been sick for some weeks.

Maryam Bayero, who died on Saturday morning, is the daughter of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

