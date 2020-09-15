Metro & Crime

Emir of Lafiagi to Kwara Govt: Relocate my people from flood areas

The Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, has urged the state government to relocate his people from flood prone areas following NiMET’s warning of impending floodings in certain states of Nigeria, including Kwara, occasioned by downpours.
The Emir made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the state government’s delegation led by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi in his palace to commiserate with the victims of flooding that occurred in some communities in his (Emir of Lafiagi) domain as a result of the weekend’s downpour.
He said: “This flooding has been a yearly occurrence in my domain and I want to appeal to government at all levels, federal, state and local governments, to please come to our assistance by relocating my people in flood prone areas to safer areas permanently.”
The first class traditional ruler, who told the delegation of the miserable conditions the victims were passing through, said many of them had been sacked from their inhabitants with their farm produce worth millions of naira destroyed by flood. He, therefore, called on the government to come to their rescue by providing alternative homes for the victims and potential victims in the area.
One of the victims at Chewuru village in Lafiagi, the head of that community, Saliu Umoru, said they are ready to relocate to high hill areas where they would have peace of mind.
And in a related development, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visited the newly appointed Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) to seek support for victims of recent floodings in the state.

