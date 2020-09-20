Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau, is dead.

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Sunday at the 44 military hospital in Kaduna.

According to the governor, the burial is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 5pm.

The emir, who was aged 84 at the time of his death, had celebrated his 45th year on the throne in February 2020.

In a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser on media and communication to the governor, el-Rufai condoled with the family of the late emir and the people of Zazzau emirate.

“Throughout his long reign of 45 years, HRH Dr. Shehu Idris worked hard for the people of Zazzau Emirate. He offered wise counsel and was committed to the goals of improving health outcomes for all our people, raising school enrolment, and peace and security in the state,” the statement read.

“He demonstrated dedication in his roles as chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and a member of the State Security Council.

“The state will miss his experience, institutional memory, and wisdom. We pray Allah to grant him aljanah firdaus.”

