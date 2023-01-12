News

Emir sacks palace guard over gang-rape case

The Zazzau Emirate Council under the leadership of the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has approved the immediate sacking of a palace guard over his involvement in an alleged gang rape of a female visitor. Palace spokesman, Abdullahi Kwarbai said this in a statement yesterday.

The victim was said to have visited the palace on the fateful day to see the Emir to seek his assistance for her wedding. But instead of ushering her to Emir, she was lured to a different location where she was allegedly gang-raped. The statement said: “A lady preparing for her wedding came to the palace to seek assistance from the Emir “The said lady approached him (the palace guard) to take her to the Emir but instead of doing that he lured her to a location with his friends where they gang-raped her. “The culprits were subsequently arrested and handed them over to the police for prosecution.”

 

