Emir tasks LG on prudent management of resources

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has charged Local Government Council Sole Administrators in Zamfara State to ensure prudent management of resources while discharging their official responsibilities.

 

Aminu Bayero gave the charge while receiving Local Government Council Sole Administrators of Zamfara under the auspices of the Association of Local Government Councils of Nigeria (ALGON), who paid a courtesy visit on the Emir while on a familiarisation tour of the state.

 

The Emir of Kano was in Zamfara State on state familiarisation visit to the government and traditional institutions in order to cement the existing cordial relationship and at the same time to explore more areas of support and cooperation between Zamfara State and Kano Emirate Council.

 

Ado Bayero had reminded them that they would one day account for their leadership on the Day of Resurrection before Almighty God, hence the need for them to discharge their duties without fear or favour as they were sworn in.

 

According to him, as leaders at the grassroots, they have a critical role to play in ensuring the sustenance of Islamic norms and values, national unity and maintenance of peace and tranquility in their respective areas.

 

The monarch recalled the long existing cordial relationship between Zamfara and Kano states especially in the areas of trade, mutual cohesion and inter marriages. He commended the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle for restoring peace and tranquility in the state, describing him as having saved all parties in the state and northern part of the country in general.

 

Earlier, Zamfara State Chairman of the Association of local Government Councils of Nigeria (ALGON), who is also the Birnin magaji local government council Sole Administrator, Alhaji Muhammadu Umar, commended the Emir of Kano for the familiarisation visit to Zamfara State.

