Emirates, Air Canada in routes partnership

Airlines are consolidating in a bid to maximise benefits inherent in partnership. Gone are the days when airlines try to go it alone. The harsh realities of the times carriers face are further making them look outward.

Emirates and Air Canada are taking advantage of partnerships as the two carriers have signed a strategic partnership agreement that will create more options for customers when travelling on the carriers’ networks while also enhancing the customer experience throughout the journey.

The carriers, one based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the other based in North America, have agreed to establish a codeshare relationship later in 2022 that will offer enhanced consumer travel choices for Air Canada customers to travel to the United Arab Emirates and to destinations beyond Dubai.

Emirates customers will also enjoy an enhanced travel experience when traveling to Toronto or to key destinations across the Air Canada network. Customers will have the ability to book connecting travel between both airlines’ networks with the ease of a single ticket, seamless connectivity at the carriers’ respective global hubs, and baggage transfers to their final destinations.

President of Emirates Airlines, Sir Tim Clark, said: “This is a significant partnership that will enable our customers to access even more destinations in Canada and the Americas, via our Toronto and US gateways. It also opens up many new route combinations for travelers across Emirates’ and Air Canada’s extensive networks in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“We are pleased to partner with Air Canada, one of North America’s most established airlines and Canada’s flag carrier and we look forward to jointly progressing on various areas to provide even better customer flight choices and experiences.”

Michael Rousseau, the President and CEO of Air Canada, stated: “As we continue pursuing our strategy of expanding our global reach in response to growing opportunities in VFR markets (Visit Friends and Relatives) that serve Canada’s large multicultural communities, we are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Emirates, a highly respected flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates with a hub in the vibrant city of Dubai.

“This strategic agreement will create network synergies, and Air Canada customers will have additional, convenient options when travelling between Canada and the United Arab Emirates as well as destinations beyond Dubai.

We look forward to introducing Air Canada codeshare service on key Emirates flights, as well as adding the EK code on select Air Canada flights, and welcoming Emirates customers on our services later this year.”

