Emirates Airline Foundation to improve youth literacy

As the world celebrates this year’s International Literacy Day, Emirates Airline Foundation has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the day. This was as the airline, through its NGO partners, was striving to improve youth literacy and provide access to education for underprivileged children worldwide. Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation, which offered humanitarian, philanthropic aid and services for children in need, had joined the world in recognising the importance of the International Literacy Day.

Chairman of the Foundation, Sir Tim Clark, said: “Literacy and education are essential building blocks for prosperous communities and a brighter future. Helping disadvantaged children access basic education is something that the Foundation firmly believes in.

Through the generous support of our customers and employees, and via the various projects managed by our NGO partners, the Foundation has been able to help thousands of young people around the world to secure better prospects for themselves and we hope to continue doing so in the future.” Since its inception in 2003, the Foundation has supported over 50 projects and NGOs around the world, including 11 organisations that primarily focus on literacy programmes

Like this: Like Loading...