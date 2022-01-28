Emirates awaits FG’s flight directive as UAE lift travel ban on Nigeria, 11 others

Thousands of Nigerians who have been unable to travel to Dubai and other cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday heaved a sigh of relief as the UAE has said the travel ban would be lifted on January 29, 2022 at 2.30pm. It confirmed the resumption of all inbound flights for national and international carriers from 12 African countries including Nigeria.

The ban was initially imposed as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The UAE had imposed the ban on Nigeria and others in the wake of the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The 12 countries from where transit passengers too will be allowed into the UAE include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. In addition, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) added that starting 2.30 pm on Saturday, January 29, it has also updated the entry measures for travellers coming in from three other African countries: Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda. Meanwhile, it may not be all clear for Nigerian flag carrier airline, Air Peace to begin services to Dubai.

It is not also clear when Emirates would resume flights to Nigeria as both nations are yet to back down on their stance and communicate to each other when flight services can resume between the two nations that led to a diplomatic stand off since February 2021. A source from Emirates, who pleaded anonymity, said the two nations would need to formally write to each other to end the face-off which would lead to flight resumption, adding that it is only then that: “We can say that the matter has been amicably resolved”.

Nigeria, through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Director- General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Musa Nuhu had cancelled Emirates Airline’s winter 21 frequencies to Abuja and Lagos when the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of UAE stopped Air Peace’s seven frequencies to Dubai, saying that it could not guarantee the carrier slots in Dubai Airport. The carrier had resumed operations to Lagos and Abuja on December 4, 2021 after the initial faceoff over modalities for the COVID-19 test which the Nigerian government faulted. The reduction of the airline’s 21 frequencies to one forced the airline to again withdraw its services to Nigeria. The implication of the new travel rule was that Nigerians could not use the other available Abu Dhabibased airline, Etihad which saw an unprecedented rise in passenger traffic as an alternative to Emirates Airlines that has stopped flight services to Nigeria because of the Nigeria- UAE spat that had spanned 10 months.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...