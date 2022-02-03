Emirates begins full service Feb 5, one year after ceasing operations

Passengers to remain in self-isolation until test proves negative

Gives condition to transit passengers

One year after Emirates suspended full operations to Nigeria, the carrier announced yesterday that it would restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria from February 5, 2022. The airline will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity for travellers connecting to Dubai and over 120 destinations. According to the carrier, Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents. All passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination are required a 48-hour PCR test. Also to be provided is a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, while validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional COVID-19 PCR test and remain in selfquarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...