Emirates changes iconic livery, unveils new design

Emirates Airline on Thursday unveiled its new refreshed livery featuring a more dynamic UAE flag on the aircraft tailfin and flagrant red painted wingtips with the carrier’s emblem in Arabic calligraphy ‘popping’ out in reverse white. While the carrier maintained its signature red branding on the aircraft belly, the gold lettering on the fuselage is now bolder and more prominent. “Aircraft livery is the most instantly recognisable brand of real estate for any airline. It’s a visual representation of our unique identity, something we wear proudly, and display in all the cities we fly to around the world,” Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline said, adding that the company is refreshing its livery to keep it modern, without losing the key elements of its identity such as the UAE flag on the tailfin and the Arabic calligraphy. This latest update marks the third change of Emirates’ official aircraft brand colours. The original livery was unveiled with the airline’s launch in 1985 and was first refreshed 14 years later, with the delivery of Emirates’ first Boeing 777-300 at the 1999 Dubai Airshow. Emirates’ Airbus A380 registered A6- EOE was the first aircraft to sport the carrier’s refreshed livery and debuted on March 17th, on flight EK51 to Munich. The new design will be gradually applied across the rest of the existing Emirates fleet, with 24 aircraft, including 17 Boeing 777s, expected to be rebranded by year-end. All new Emirates aircraft, from the first Airbus A350 entering the fleet in August 2024 will be delivered in this new livery. Over the years, Emirates’ aircraft liveries have featured bespoke designs to drive sponsorship brand association, and for special occasions such as the UAE’s 50th Jubilee livery and Expo 2020 Dubai.
