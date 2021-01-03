Sports

Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia Live on StarTimes this New Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The year 2021 will start on a strong note for football enthusiasts as the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes brings live actions of the Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de España, PS5 Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia from January. This is even as football fans will continue to catch the spectacle of UEFA Europa League and La Liga while Dutch Erdivisen and Turkish Super League matches will be going on ESPN.

The Emirates FA Cup 3rd round starts January 8. Liverpool will open the year against Aston Villa live and in HD. Defending champion Arsenal will face Newcastle on January 9, among other matches live on StarTimes. Coppa Italia round of 16 begins Tuesday, January 12. AC Milan will open the year against Torino. The next day, Florentina will meet Inter Milan while Juventus face Genoa, among other matches. From January 16, fans will get more Spanish excitement as Copa del Rey returns on StarTimes. The semi-finals and final of the 37th edition of the Supercopa de España will hold from January 13 to 17.

The competition includes the 2019–20 La Liga champions Real Madrid, the 2019–20 La Liga runners- up Barcelona, and the 2019–20 Copa del Rey finalists Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. The 33rd edition of the Italian football Super Cup, Supercoppa Italiana, branded as the PS5 Supercup will be played on January 20, between Juventus, the winners of the 2019/20 Serie A championship, and Napoli, the winners of the 2019–20 Coppa Italia.

“Non-StarTimes subscribers can also stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with MTN airtime,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.

“Active StarTimes subscribers can also stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes- ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps on up-to three mobile devices. Thus, access can be shared with loved ones to watch their favourite content simultaneously.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I can’t wait to knock out Fury – Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…AJ screams after win over Pulev   Anthony Joshua has welcomed Tyson Fury’s claim he will beat the unified champion of the world “inside three rounds” and says he feels his British rival will “bring out the best in me.”   in round nine on Saturday to increase hope he could fight Fury next. “I […]
Sports

England men’s, women’s teams receive equal pay, FA announces

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Football Association has announced that England’s men’s and women’s international teams are receiving equal pay. It follows Wednesday’s announcement that Brazil are to pay their international women’s team the same as the men’s. The FA revealed to Sky Sports News it has been paying the men’s and women’s teams equally in terms of match fees […]
Sports

Mourinho: Fixture pile-up will force Spurs to sacrifice Carabao Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  José Mourinho believes Tottenham will have to sacrifice the Carabao Cup due to their packed fixture schedule, which he also suspects has contributed to Son Heung-min’s hamstring injury. Spurs host Chelsea on Tuesday in a fourth-round tie, two days before Maccabi Haifa visit for a Europa League play-off that Mourinho considers to be significantly more important. Once […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica