Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia Live on StarTimes this New Year

The year 2021 will start on a strong note for football enthusiasts as the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes brings live actions of the Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de España, PS5 Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia from January. This is even as football fans will continue to catch the spectacle of UEFA Europa League and La Liga while Dutch Erdivisen and Turkish Super League matches will be going on ESPN.

The Emirates FA Cup 3rd round starts January 8. Liverpool will open the year against Aston Villa live and in HD. Defending champion Arsenal will face Newcastle on January 9, among other matches live on StarTimes. Coppa Italia round of 16 begins Tuesday, January 12. AC Milan will open the year against Torino. The next day, Florentina will meet Inter Milan while Juventus face Genoa, among other matches. From January 16, fans will get more Spanish excitement as Copa del Rey returns on StarTimes. The semi-finals and final of the 37th edition of the Supercopa de España will hold from January 13 to 17.

The competition includes the 2019–20 La Liga champions Real Madrid, the 2019–20 La Liga runners- up Barcelona, and the 2019–20 Copa del Rey finalists Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. The 33rd edition of the Italian football Super Cup, Supercoppa Italiana, branded as the PS5 Supercup will be played on January 20, between Juventus, the winners of the 2019/20 Serie A championship, and Napoli, the winners of the 2019–20 Coppa Italia.

“Non-StarTimes subscribers can also stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with MTN airtime,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.

“Active StarTimes subscribers can also stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes- ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps on up-to three mobile devices. Thus, access can be shared with loved ones to watch their favourite content simultaneously.”

