Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia live on StarTimes

January is already over but football never stops on StarTimes. February promises to be more exciting as top domestic cup competitions peak in Europe.

This week, The Emirates FA Cup enters its 5th round, as Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey witness their semi-final stages.

All matches will be broadcast live and in HD on StarTimes Sports channels with many of the top fixtures airing on Basic Bouquet

On Tuesday, Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United are at home against West Ham in the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup at 8:30 pm. On Wednesday, the Special One, Jose Mourinho, travels to Liverpool, where Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton at 9:15 pm; while Swansea host Man City at 6:30 pm, among other FA Cup fixtures airing from Tuesday to Friday.

