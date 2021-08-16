News

Emirates: Flights to Nigeria from UAE remain suspended till Aug 20

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Dubai based Emirates airline said its flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 20.

It was, however, not stated if the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria’s frosty relationship over the modalities for COVID-19 test would have been resolved on or before August 20 as resumption of flights is not in the hands of Emirates Airlines but the UAE government.

 

Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days would not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, said Emirates on its website: “Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

 

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking – you can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.”

 

Flights were expected to resume yesterday after UAE said residents from Nigeria, Uganda and a few other countries could reenter, provided they met certain conditions. Emirates said its contact centres were “experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated.”

Meanwhile, Dubai’s flagship carrier is ramping up flights to other destinations in Africa.

The carrier has increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban; the airline also flies to and from Cape Town with three weekly services.

