Emirates: Ganduje makes Kano Emir Permanent Council Chair

Rotational Chairmanship of Kano State Council of Emirs has been put to halt, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday signed the State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, making Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano as the permanent Chairman Council of Emirs.

In what looks like intentional means to punish the dethroned Emir Of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the government had previously put up an arrangement, rotating the Chairmanship of the Council of Emirs across the newly created Emirate Councils of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Dambatta.

But with the signing of the bill into Law, Aminu Ado Bayero was made the permanent Chairman of the Council, with Gidan Shettima as the Council secretariat, a stone’s throw from the Kano Emir’s palace.

The signing of the bill into law took place during the State Executive Council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, yesterday. “Before the signing of this Amended Law, we had four kingmakers from each of the five Emirates.

