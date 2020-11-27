Emirates Group reports 74% drop in HY revenue

The Emirates Group has announced its half-year results for its 2020-21 financial year. Group revenue was AED 13.7 billion ($ 3.7 billion) for the first six months of 2020-21, down 74 per cent from AED 53.3 billion ($ 14.5 billion) during the same period last year. According to the group, the dramatic revenue decline was due to the COVID- 19 pandemic which brought global air passenger travel to a halt for many weeks as countries closed their borders and imposed travel restrictions. As part of pandemic containment measures, Emirates and dnata’s hub in Dubai also suspended scheduled passenger flights for 8 weeks during April and May.

The group is reporting a 2020-21 half-year net loss of AED 14.1 billion ($ 3.8 billion). The group’s cash position on September 30, 2020 stood at AED 20.7 billion ($ 5.6 billion), compared to AED 25.6 billion ($ 7.0 billion) as at 31 March 2020. His Highness (HH) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said: “We began our current financial year amid a global lockdown when air passenger traffic was at a literal standstill. In this unprecedented situation for the aviation and travel industry, the Emirates Group recorded a half-year loss for the first time in over 30 years.

“As passenger traffic disappeared, Emirates and dnata have been able to rapidly pivot to serve cargo demand and other pockets of opportunity. This has helped us recover our revenues from zero to 26 per cent of our position same time last year.

