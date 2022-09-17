Emirates Holidays Nigeria offers Independence Getaway packages

As Dubai, the flagship destination of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to attract global attention, Emirates Holidays is offering what it has tagged ‘Dubai Experience’ through its specially curated ‘Independence Getaway’ packages. The holiday packages include three nights stay; bed and breakfast, return airport transfers, adventure and lost chambers. It spans September 30 and October 3.
