Travel & Tourism

Emirates Holidays Nigeria offers Independence Getaway packages

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As Dubai, the flagship destination of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to attract global attention, Emirates Holidays is offering what it has tagged ‘Dubai Experience’ through its specially curated ‘Independence Getaway’ packages. The holiday packages include three nights stay; bed and breakfast, return airport transfers, adventure and lost chambers. It spans September 30 and October 3.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

SHALOM ASUQUO – ANKOH: Dreams one million international tourist arrivals monthly for Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Shalom Asuquo-Ankoh is the chief executive officer/ managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, and functions in multiple fields, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her travel odyssey as a travel consultant Background Asuquo – Ankoh, who is the chief executive officer and managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, with offices in Uyo, […]
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti FTAN urges Fayemi to reopen tourist sites, recreational facilities

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ekiti State chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has called on the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to consider the reopening of all tourist sites and recreational facilities in the state, to safeguard tourism business and economic crunch being witnessed by many of the operators. The chapter, which was recently inaugurated in […]
Travel & Tourism

Investors, hoteliers head to Dubai for AHIC 2021 on Sept 20

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Attention of the world would be focused on the hospitality sector next week as investors, hoteliers, stakeholders and government officials from across the world gathered in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) for this year’s edition of the Arabian and African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC). Billed to open on September 20 spanning September 22 at the Madinat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica