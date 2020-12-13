Emirates hosts Arteta, Dyche pressure dogfight

Match Day 12 weekend concludes today with a number of intriguing fixtures on the cards with none more so than the games taking place at the Emirates where Arsenal host Burnley and at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace welcome highflying Tottenham Hotspur.

For 38-year-old Mikel Arteta the game is a good opportunity for the under fire manager to pick up a win and relieve some of the pressure he is facing after overseeing the Gunners’ worst league start since 1981.

Much was made of Arsenal’s decision to appoint a former skipper as the man to replace the very unpopular Unai Emery, who incidentally by the time he was sacked on November 29, 2019 had the Gunners in a stronger spot (eighth, eight points off the top four) than the 15th position they are now.

It was felt that his three-year stint as an assistant manager under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would serve him well in trying to get the Gunners back playing the kind of football the fans had revelled in in the early days of Wenger and which landed the club three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Sadly this has failed to materialise and last weekend Arteta’s stock dropped further after suffering the humiliation of losing to their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 – their sixth defeat this season.

Following the loss, which meant Arsenal had only collected just 13 points from 11 games, the manager vowed to fight on. “I have to support the players, keep fighting and keep going – there is not any other way,” said Arteta.

“But I saw a team. I saw my team full of desire, passion, dominating the game, creating all the chances, all the situations, but in the end it is about the end product and this is why they are first on the table.”

Arsenal have scored just 10 goals in the Premier League this campaign, a tally matched by Spurs forward Son Heung-min, who got his 10th of the season with the opener on Sunday.

And although Arsenal fans will grudgingly concede that under Jose Mourinho, Spurs is currently better than Arteta’s Arsenal. However, they will not be ready to accept any such excuse should his team fail to get the better of a Burnley side which has been struggling and currently lie just a place above the bottom after notching up only one win all season.

Like Arteta, Burnley’s Sean Dyche is also under immense pressure to get The Clarets out of their precarious situation in which their six-year stay in the Premier League is under serious threat.

A former defender with the side, the 49-year-old was able to get the team back into the elite league in his very first season in charge of Burnley and knows that top flight football means for the club.

But being at home, the onus is on Arteta’s side to push for the win that will give them the vital three points which could also play into the visi- t o r s ’ game plan of trying to hit them on the break.

With so much riding on the outcome of the match for both managers one only hopes that the fear of losing will not ultimately diminish the intensity of the game.

At Selhurst Park, the league’s oldest manager Roy Hodgson, 73, squares up against serial winner, Mourinho keen to finally end The Eagles’ league jinx with Spurs dating back five years, which was the last time the South London club tasted victory over their city rivals.

Incidentally, while Palace has struggled against their more illustrious opponents in the league, they have done better in the knock out competitions with two wins in the FA Cup during this period with the most recent being a 2-0 win on January 27, 2019.

Though both sides recorded wins last weekend with the Eagles hammering 10-man West Brom 5-1 and Spurs beating Arsenal 2-0, however, on the current form of both sides, anything short of a victory for the team from the North of the capital city will be a major achieveme n t for Hodgson.

In other Week 12 ties today, Southampton host Sheffield United, champions Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage to tackle Fulham and Leicester City host Brighton.

Like this: Like Loading...