Emirates’ new cabin interiors to gulp over $2bn

In a bid to give passengers some of the biggest customer experiences, the mega carrier, Emirates, is investing $2 billion to enhance its inflight cabins. The carrier is also undertaking a massive programme to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, plus an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022. Emirates is still flying on its brand promise of ‘Fly Better.’

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, said: “While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers.

Through the pandemic, we’ve continued to launch new services and initiatives to ensure our customers travel with assurance and ease, including digital initiatives to improve customer experiences on the ground.

Now we’re rolling out a series of intensive programmes to take Emirates’ signature inflight experiences to the next level.” Some of Emirates’ latest initiatives include elevated meal choices, a brand new vegan menu, a ‘cinema in the sky’ experience, cabin interior upgrades, sustainable choices, and a generous approach to the little touches that make travel memorable.

Starting from August, Emirates’ passengers can look forward to an awardwinning team of chefs, a world-class catering team and a wide variety of suppliers have been assembled to design and deliver the best fine dining experience in the sky. Emirates’ new vegan menu is also carefully curated to cater to the growing numbers of customers pursuing this thoughtful lifestyle.

Vegans, or anyone interested in a delicious and healthy plant-based meal, will enjoy handcrafted gourmet dishes such as pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, flavoursome jackfruit biryani, and sliced kohlrabi garnished with burnt orange.

The Champagne and Caviar Experience is also being elevated. Emirates’ First Class experience, always a benchmark for service excellence, has been upped a notch in 2022.

Customers can now savour unlimited portions of Persian caviar as part of the ‘dine-on demand service, with an exquisite pairing of the world-renowned Dom Perignon vintage champagne. Emirates is the only airline with an exclusive agreement to offer the luxury brand on-board. Cinema in the Sky will soar to new heights.

First Class customers can create a memorable movie moment on board by ordering cinema snacks as they enjoy the 5,000 channels on Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system.

All passengers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to ice the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.

