Business

Emirates’ new cabin interiors to gulp over $2bn

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comments Off on Emirates’ new cabin interiors to gulp over $2bn

In a bid to give passengers some of the biggest customer experiences, the mega carrier, Emirates, is investing $2 billion to enhance its inflight cabins. The carrier is also undertaking a massive programme to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, plus an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022. Emirates is still flying on its brand promise of ‘Fly Better.’

 

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, said: “While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers.

 

Through the pandemic, we’ve continued to launch new services and initiatives to ensure our customers travel with assurance and ease, including digital initiatives to improve customer experiences on the ground.

 

Now we’re rolling out a series of intensive programmes to take Emirates’ signature inflight experiences to the next level.” Some of Emirates’ latest initiatives include elevated meal choices, a brand new vegan menu, a ‘cinema in the sky’ experience, cabin interior upgrades, sustainable choices, and a generous approach to the little touches that make travel memorable.

 

Starting from August, Emirates’ passengers can look forward to an awardwinning team of chefs, a world-class catering team and a wide variety of suppliers have been assembled to design and deliver the best fine dining experience in the sky. Emirates’ new vegan menu is also carefully curated to cater to the growing numbers of customers pursuing this thoughtful lifestyle.

 

Vegans, or anyone interested in a delicious and healthy plant-based meal, will enjoy handcrafted gourmet dishes such as pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, flavoursome jackfruit biryani, and sliced kohlrabi garnished with burnt orange.

 

The Champagne and Caviar Experience is also being elevated. Emirates’ First Class experience, always a benchmark for service excellence, has been upped a notch in 2022.

 

Customers can now savour unlimited portions of Persian caviar as part of the ‘dine-on demand service, with an exquisite pairing of the world-renowned Dom Perignon vintage champagne. Emirates is the only airline with an exclusive agreement to offer the luxury brand on-board. Cinema in the Sky will soar to new heights.

 

First Class customers can create a memorable movie moment on board by ordering cinema snacks as they enjoy the 5,000 channels on Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system.

 

All passengers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to ice the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria’s positive growth trajectory may trigger interest rate hike’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last Wednesday, which showed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, sustaining the positive growth for a fifth consecutive quarter since the recession in 2020, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company […]
Business

Champion Breweries: Takeover bid spurs bottom line

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Despite operational challenges, market sentiment for Champion Breweries is gradually turning positive as majority shareholders plan takeover bid. Chris Ugwu writes   Like any other sector in Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the real sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is still ravaging the economy.   With […]
Business

ASHON partners SEC, NSE over irregular accounts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other key stakeholders to address the issue of irregular accounts of investors. Irregular accounts are those that fall below minimum standard of disclosure for Know Your Client (KYC) and capable of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica