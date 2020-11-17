Business

Emirates reports $3.8bn net loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

… first in 30 years

 

 

Emirates Group lost AED 14.1 billion ($3.8 billion) and shed 24 per cent of its staff in the first six months of its latest financial year as a result of the Covid- 19 pandemic, the group said last Thursday. Group revenues dropped 74 per cent to AED 13.7 billion ($3.7 billion) in H1, compared to a profit of AED 1.2 billion ($320 million) in the same period last year.

 

“This dramatic revenue decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Emirates group said in a statement. Emirates suspended scheduled passenger flights for eight weeks during April and May as part of the UAE’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

 

The group had AED 20.7 billion (US$ 5.6 billion) of cash as of 30 September 2020. “We began our current financial year amid a global lockdown when air passenger traffic was at a literal standstill,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

 

“In this unprecedented situation for the aviation and travel industry, the Emirates Group recorded a half-year loss for the first time in over 30 years.

 

“As passenger traffic disappeared, Emirates and dnata have been able to rapidly pivot to serve cargo demand and other pockets of opportunity. This has helped us recover our revenues from zero to 26 per cent of our position same time last year.” Sheikh Ahmed said: “No one can predict the future, but we expect a steep recovery in travel demand once a COVID- 19 vaccine is available, and we are readying ourselves to serve that rebound.”

 

The government earlier in the year injected $2 billion into Emirates to help boost liquidity and see the airline through the crisis.

The Emirates Group’s employee base, compared to March 31, 2020, was reduced by 24 per cent to an overall count of 81,334 as at 30 September 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dollar dips on vaccine doubts, kiwi soars after RBNZ

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar fell on Wednesday as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine was offset by worries about how the drug will be delivered and by a surge of new infections in the United States. The New Zealand dollar recovered from an early dip to hit its strongest level in more than a year as […]
Business

Ibrahim: Every Nigerian farmer should benefit from FG’s stimulus

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Ibrahim Kabir is the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN). He is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, KEBRAM Group of Companies. In this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, he discusses COVID-19, one year of border closure and other challenges confronting the agric sector   What is your assessment of the devastating effect of […]
Business

COVID-19: MTN subscribers sent 925m free SMS in 2 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Service cost N3.7bn Mobile subscribers on the MTN networks sent a total of 925 million free text messages in the last two months, the telco has said. MTN, which announced the free SMS on April 2, 2020, as part of its palliative packages to cushion the effects of the COVID-19, said the value of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: