Emirates restates commitment to Nigeria as SVP hosts travel agents

Emirates has reiterated its commitment to Nigerian travel market, promising to enhance its working relationship with operators in the market place. This commitment was disclose by the Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations in Africa, of the airline, Badr Abbas, during a special travel industry workshop and recognition event he hosted in Abuja for the leading travel agents in Northern Nigeria. Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, held two events in both of its Nigerian gateways, Abuja and Lagos, to recognise the services and ongoing partnerships of its outstanding travel agents in the country.

The events gathered the industry’s best, and reaffirmed the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market and its longstanding partnership with its travel trade partners and their respective agencies. Each event included senior representatives from Abuja and Lagos, with the airline’s top management, led by Abbas, honoured the contribution of the travel agents to Emirates’ post-pandemic recovery in characteristic style and elegance. Also in attendance was Paulos Legesse, Country Manager Nigeria and the Emirates team. Abbas said: “Emirates airline and Nigeria share a very special relationship that goes back to almost 20 years, and we have been connecting Nigerian travellers to a global network which now spans nearly 130 destinations, making it easier to connect with friends, family, trade and tourism opportunities.

‘‘We have been eager to visit Nigeria, a market that is very important to us, to meet with the people that have supported us, even in the most difficult of times. Throughout this journey, you, our loyal travel agents have been an integral part of our rebuilding efforts, for which we are extremely grateful. We look forward to your continued support in the years ahead.’ He continued: “It has been a challenging two years for all of us, and together we are navigating the road to recovery, hopefully gaining an even stronger footing for the future.

The word ‘Together’ is key, and has always been for us at Emirates. Recovery is not a unilateral effort. It is through collaboration and meaningful partnerships that we move forward with recovery, and all collectively prepare to address the pent-up demand for travel to and from Nigeria and across our network.” Emirates currently operates 12 flights weekly to two cities in Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja. By September 1, it will ramp up its operations to 21 weekly flights in line with increasing demand for international travel from the market.

Emirates flew over 19 million passengers in the last financial year. Emirates’ top 10 travel agencies in Northern Nigeria Masarrah Travels; Vefa Tourism and Travels; Salma Travels and Tours; Silver Wings Limited; IBBSA Travel and Tourism; Go Places Travels; Topaz Travels and Tours; Hinterland Travels and Tours Ltd; Allstates Travel; and VISA Travels

