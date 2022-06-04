Travel & Tourism

Emirates restates commitment to Nigeria as SVP hosts travel agents

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Emirates has reiterated its commitment to Nigerian travel market, promising to enhance its working relationship with operators in the market place. This commitment was disclose by the Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations in Africa, of the airline, Badr Abbas, during a special travel industry workshop and recognition event he hosted in Abuja for the leading travel agents in Northern Nigeria. Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, held two events in both of its Nigerian gateways, Abuja and Lagos, to recognise the services and ongoing partnerships of its outstanding travel agents in the country.

The events gathered the industry’s best, and reaffirmed the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market and its longstanding partnership with its travel trade partners and their respective agencies. Each event included senior representatives from Abuja and Lagos, with the airline’s top management, led by Abbas, honoured the contribution of the travel agents to Emirates’ post-pandemic recovery in characteristic style and elegance. Also in attendance was Paulos Legesse, Country Manager Nigeria and the Emirates team. Abbas said: “Emirates airline and Nigeria share a very special relationship that goes back to almost 20 years, and we have been connecting Nigerian travellers to a global network which now spans nearly 130 destinations, making it easier to connect with friends, family, trade and tourism opportunities.

‘‘We have been eager to visit Nigeria, a market that is very important to us, to meet with the people that have supported us, even in the most difficult of times. Throughout this journey, you, our loyal travel agents have been an integral part of our rebuilding efforts, for which we are extremely grateful. We look forward to your continued support in the years ahead.’ He continued: “It has been a challenging two years for all of us, and together we are navigating the road to recovery, hopefully gaining an even stronger footing for the future.

The word ‘Together’ is key, and has always been for us at Emirates. Recovery is not a unilateral effort. It is through collaboration and meaningful partnerships that we move forward with recovery, and all collectively prepare to address the pent-up demand for travel to and from Nigeria and across our network.” Emirates currently operates 12 flights weekly to two cities in Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja. By September 1, it will ramp up its operations to 21 weekly flights in line with increasing demand for international travel from the market.

Emirates flew over 19 million passengers in the last financial year. Emirates’ top 10 travel agencies in Northern Nigeria Masarrah Travels; Vefa Tourism and Travels; Salma Travels and Tours; Silver Wings Limited; IBBSA Travel and Tourism; Go Places Travels; Topaz Travels and Tours; Hinterland Travels and Tours Ltd; Allstates Travel; and VISA Travels

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Newly-appointed Seychelles tourism minister parleys with Taskforce representatives

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In what happens to be his first assignment since assuming office, the newlyappointed Seychelles Tourism Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, participated in Tourism Task Force meeting remotely from the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel quarantine centre, this is according to a report by Eturbonews.com The Tourism taskforce committee composed of relevant public […]
Travel & Tourism

Thrills, colours of Great Lake Efi Fishing Festival

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Although tourism is yet to catch the bull eyes in Bayelsa State, with the state government not living up to its promise of giving attention to exploring the tourism potential of the state. However, that has not stopped the people from savouring to their feel the much they can of their rustic tourism resources especially […]
Travel & Tourism

South Africa to grant e-visa to Nigeria, Kenya, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As South African looks to restart its tourism, the country has hinted on improving its visa and immigration modalities, with the issuance of e-visa to over 10 countries, Nigeria inconclusive. This development, according to a news report by Atqnews.com, was made known by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address recently. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica