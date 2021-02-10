Emirates returns Feb. 28 amid Nigeria/UAE face-off

*Gives 14 days rule on entry to Dubai

Emirates Airlines, which suspended flights to Nigeria over spat between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) occasioned by controversy over Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT) prior to departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria, has said it would return to the lucrative Dubai-Nigerian routes February 28, 2021.

This may have put an end to hope by passengers already booked on services by the airline that the spat would be resolved this week.

Meanwhile, the airline has warned that passengers, who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days, would not be allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

The airline in a statement made available to New Telegraph Wednesday said: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.”

The carrier, however, regret the inconvenience caused, just as it asked affected passengers to contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.

