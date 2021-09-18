Travel & Tourism

Emirates sets new industry standards, offers travel plans to 2 million customers

ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Emirates has raised the industry benchmark by prioritising choices and flexibility for customers who want to make changes on their travel plans, with over 2 million passengers benefiting from the new service offer since March 2020. According to the airline, more than 92,000 customers have exchanged their tickets for travel vouchers while more than 38,000 have either flown or planning to fly with their redeemed vouchers for tickets. Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates Airline, Adnan Kazim, said: “As demand gradually grows for international travel, customer assurance and seamless booking flexibility will remain central to our strategy. Ensuring we have the most customer- friendly booking policies has helped build confidence among travellers when deciding to fly with us, giving them more control over their travel plans when uncertainty hits.

This means empowering them to make stress-free changes through our generous waiver policy, allowing easy redemption of vouchers, ensuring faster refund processing times, all coupled with our industry-leading multi-risk insurance cover, and the extension of tier status and Miles for our Skywards members.” The airline rewrote the playbook on booking flexibility, when it introduced the industry’s most generous ticket validity, giving customers the option to hold or use their ticket anytime for more than 24 months.

Now, the airline has extended its booking waiver for travel through May 31, 2022, ensuring customers can book with confidence knowing they are fully supported should their travel situation change. Emirates has also continued its long-standing commitment of honouring refunds to its customers, processing nearly 3.3 million refund requests to date since the start of the pandemic. The airline has bolstered its capabilities to manage refunds for tickets, resulting in a speedy turnaround time for its travel agency partners and customers, raising the bar as the fastest in the industry, building more trust, goodwill and loyalty for the future.

Our Reporters

