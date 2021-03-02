Business

Emirates SkyCargo, UNICEF partner for vaccine distribution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emirates SkyCargo has partnered with UNICEF as part of the humanitarian airfreight initiative to expedite transportation of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

 

UNICEF recently launched the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative, and Emirates airline was one of the 10 leading airlines to sign agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritisation of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to respond to the pandemic.

 

The Initiative is also expected to act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term.

 

The UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together the airlines covering routes to over 100 countries, in support of the COVAX Facility – the global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Based on the COVAX Facility’s indicative distribution and first round allocation plan, 145 countries will receive vaccine doses starting in the first half of 2021, subject to all requirements being met and final allocation plans.

 

In addition to prioritising shipments of these life-saving supplies, the airlines will take measures such as temperature control and security, while also adding freight capacity to routes where needed. Hence, Emirates SkyCargo has set up a dedicated hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai for the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

 

“We are grateful to these airlines for joining forces with the UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to support the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines,” said EtlevaKadilli,

Director of UNICEF Supply Division. Emirates Skycargo has extensive EU GDP certified infrastructure in Dubai for transport of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Emirates SkyCargo is also part of the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

An industry in distress

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

A few days after Shell sacked 9,000 staff, Chevron also fired 1,000 additional workers in its Nigeria’s operations, a development that shows damning signs of an industry in distress. Adeola Yusuf reports   United States oil supermajor, Chevron Corporation, on Friday declared plans to reduce its workforce by 25 per cent in the various levels […]
Business

N240bn debt: AMCON faults out-of-court settlement report with Pan Ocean Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has faulted reports in some quarters that it has reached an out of court settlement with Pan Ocean Group over the company’s indebtedness of N240 billion. In a press release signed by Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, the corporation said: “Contrary to the false news published by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica