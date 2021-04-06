Business

Emirates Skywards launches exclusive offers for members

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members’ fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from April, until 30 June, for travel between April 1 and December 30, 2021.

 

To be eligible for the promotion, customers need to simply be existing Emirates Skywards members, or join as a new member before June 30, 2021.

 

Members can now move up tiers faster, and unlock an extensive range of benefits and rewards. The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or flydubai during the offer period – helping members quickly earn sufficient Tier Miles to bump up one tier status higher.

 

For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member, and an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Gold tier member.

 

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each Tier offers members unique privileges and advantages, including lounge access, priority boarding, dedicated check-in counters, complimentary seat-selection, and much more. In addition to earning double Tier Miles, members will still be able to earn Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period.

 

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences. Over 27 million members worldwide – Emirates Skywards continues to provide its members with rich value offerings, unmatched rewards and innovative offerings.

 

Earlier this year, the loyalty programme was one of the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer members a generous extension on tier status until 2022. The loyalty programme has also extended validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 until 30 June 2021.

