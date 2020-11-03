Emirates to enlighten Nigerians, others on dangers of human trafficking

Emirates has taken the responsibility to enlighten the world about the misconceptions and the reality of human trafficking and exploitation happening globally by supporting It’s a Penalty’s campaign’s newest global film “What is Human Trafficking?” which is now available on ‘ice.’

Launched in collaboration with actor Liam Neeson, the films creates awareness about human trafficking so that suspected cases can be identified and reported, thereby protecting and preventing those at risk from becoming victims.

Hence, the carrier said it would be airing this on its ‘ice’ inflight entertainment system on all flights from October, with the hope to shine a light on this global problem and help more people understand what human trafficking is.

Nigerian travellers can watch this film while on board as one of world’s largest connector of people and places, Emirates is committed to play its part to help stem this crime against humanity.

Human trafficking involves the movement of persons within a country or across borders into conditions of exploitation against their will by means of force, threats, abduction, or deception.

In 2017, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that there were 24.9 million people trafficked globally (equivalent to the population of Australia), of which 75 per cent are women and children.

The Emirates Group has an anti-slavery and human trafficking policy, and publishes transparency statements on the Modern Slavery Act annually as part of its ongoing commitment to combat this crime.

Through its security division, Emirates works with government agencies and organizations including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the US Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), and United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) on efforts to improve awareness of human trafficking and co-operate on effective response strategies within the air transport industry.

Recognising that frontline employees at the airport and onboard flights are uniquely placed to look out for this type of crime, the carrier has for several years invested in training programmes to help its airport and crew workforce to be aware of this crime, and give them the tools to identify and report suspected cases of human trafficking to the appropriate law enforcement organizations.

At Emirates’ hub at Dubai International Airport, a team of aviation security personnel receive special training from embassy partners on how to spot potential human traffickers while checking travel documents and conduct passenger profiling and behavioural analysis.

Like this: Like Loading...