Emirates to showcase premium economy seats at Arabian Travel Market

As this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) opens its door to the public tomorrow, one of the exhibition stands that would be centre of attraction for many is Emirates, as the leading global airline will be showcasing its premium economy seats for the first time to the public. The four days event, which spans May 16 and 19, will play host to over 60 exhibiting countries besides corporate organisations and individuals that would also be exhibiting as well as buyers, sellers of travels and the travelling public Emirates recently introduced service enhancement across every cabin class onboard it iconic A380 aircraft, and is a reminder of the elevated onboard experiences in store for travellers once they get back to the skies. The highly anticipated Emirates premium economy seat will be on display for visitors to experience.

The seat boasts an abundant pitch of up to 40-inches, and visitors trying out Emirates’ premium economy seat will also notice its generous width of 19.5 inches and ability to recline into a comfortable cradle position with ample room to stretch out.

The seats are covered in cream-coloured anti-stain leather with automobile inspired stitching details and a wood panel finishing similar to Business Class, all designed to provide optimal comfort and support with six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests. Customers will also find other meticulous details including easily accessible in-seat charging points, a wide dining table and side cocktail table, as well as a storage area. Emirates will also showcase its Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suites exhibit, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newly refreshed A380 onboard lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of the game-changer Economy Class seats. Across both the Emirates A380 and 777 game – changer products, visitors will notice new interior finishes and design details featuring the Ghaf tree motif, as well as an updated champagne colour palette.

