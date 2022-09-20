Business

Emirates, United Airlines ink historic pact

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emirates and United have announced a historic commercial agreement that will enhance each airline’s network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the United States and around the world.
From November, Emirates’ customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco and Houston – three of the biggest business hubs in the U.S. – will be able to easily connect to United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.
At the eight other U.S. airports served by Emirates – Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC – both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.
United will launch a new direct flight between New York/Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023 – from there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities. Tickets for United’s new Dubai flight are now on sale.
Emirates and United announced their agreement at the weekend at a ceremony at Dulles International Airport, hosted by United CEO, Scott Kirby and Emirates President, Sir Tim Clark, featuring United and Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and flight crews from each carrier.
Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: “Two of the biggest and best-known airlines in the world  priare joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance.
“It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer. We welcome United’s return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai. We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term.”
Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, said: “This agreement unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies. United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties.
“This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees and I look forward to our journey together.”
Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket – making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier. For example – travelers will be able to visit United.com or use the United app to book a flight from New York/Newark to Karachi, Pakistan, or go to Emirates.com to book a flight from Dubai to Atlanta or Honolulu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Why I’m investing in real estate – Bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Ifejika

Posted on Author Reporter

  Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Blord’, recently posted information that points at the expansion of his business into real estate. Blord, Chairman and CEO of Blord Group, comprising of a bitcoin trading company and a gadget store dubbed Blord Luxury Store, posted the update on his Instagram account, @blord_official: “I […]
Business

Ehingbeti: Driving Lagos’ socio-economic devt

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With the 2021 edition of Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti), holding February 16 -18, TONY CHUKWUNYEM x-rays the impact of the summit on the development of the state   Clearly, Lagos is today the wealthiest state in the country and Africa’s sixth largest economy in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is also the smallest […]
Business

Manufacturing sector still work in progress

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As Nigeria marks 60th independence anniversary, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have affirmed that the country’s manufacturing sector performance could be rated as work in progress as challenges confront its growth and development. Taiwo Hassan reports. In the last 60 years, the Nigerian economy has transformed from basically agrarian to one driven largely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica