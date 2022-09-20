Emirates, United Airlines ink historic pact

Emirates and United have announced a historic commercial agreement that will enhance each airline’s network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the United States and around the world.

From November, Emirates’ customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco and Houston – three of the biggest business hubs in the U.S. – will be able to easily connect to United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.

At the eight other U.S. airports served by Emirates – Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC – both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.

United will launch a new direct flight between New York/Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023 – from there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities. Tickets for United’s new Dubai flight are now on sale.

Emirates and United announced their agreement at the weekend at a ceremony at Dulles International Airport, hosted by United CEO, Scott Kirby and Emirates President, Sir Tim Clark, featuring United and Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and flight crews from each carrier.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: “Two of the biggest and best-known airlines in the world priare joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance.

“It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer. We welcome United’s return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai. We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term.”

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, said: “This agreement unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies. United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties.

“This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees and I look forward to our journey together.”

Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket – making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier. For example – travelers will be able to visit United.com or use the United app to book a flight from New York/Newark to Karachi, Pakistan, or go to Emirates.com to book a flight from Dubai to Atlanta or Honolulu.

