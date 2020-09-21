Metro & Crime

Emir’s death: Kaduna declares public holiday, three days mourning

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.
The Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir el – Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, announced this in a statement on Monday.
Adekeye said public offices would open on September 21 and September 22 but “there will be a public holiday on September 23 to honour his memory”.
The statement was titled: “Kaduna declares three days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau”.
It reads: “The Kaduna State Government has declared three days of mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, HH Alh. Shehu Idris. Public offices will open as normal on 21 and 22 September 2020.
“There will be a public holiday on 23 September to honour his memory.
“Flags will fly at half- mast during the mourning period.”
The emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 84.
Meanwhile , the Muslim Rights Concern on Monday expressed grief over the death of the Emir.
MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, also commiserated with the head of the Nigerian Muslim community , the Sultan of Sokoto and the Governor of Kaduna State over the death.
“The news of the passing away of the Emir of Zazzau is saddening. Our sympathy also goes to the Zazzau Emirate Council, particularly the Yariman Zazzau , Alhaji Munir Ja‘afar and the good people of Zaria.
“Shehu Idris was the 18 th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council as well as the Kaduna State Emirate Council.”
The remains of the monarch have been laid to rest at his palace in Zaria.
The late Shehu Idris was coronated the Emir of Zazzau on February 15, 1975 and has ruled Zazzau emirate for 45 years, before his death.

Reporter

