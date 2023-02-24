News

Emma 9ice set to drop new EP ‘ Money’

For fast rising Nigerian singer, Gimoh Emmanuel Oshotse better known as Emma 9ice he looks forward to having a music collaboration with Olamide Baddo.

This is coming after the talented singer released his latest art work; a new EP titled Money,

The four track Extended Play Album boasts of songs like Fine girl, E dey pain me ft Mykdorignal, When a woman don tire, Spend this money ft Mykdoriginal.

The songs are already enjoying massive airplay by the teeming fans of the talented singer.

Emphasizing on his passion to work with with multiple award winning artiste, Olamide Baddo, Emma 9ice said, “I would like to collaborate with Olamide Baddo. I love his style of music as well as his personality. Asides Olamide, I also love Tubaba Idibia, and Davido. They are my favourite musicians. If not Music, I would have been a music producer. Every part of me loves music.”

Emma 9ice from Etsakor Central in Edo State, Benin City, Nigeria loves music and he is equally inspired by listening to outstanding songs “Listening to other artists was really helpful for me to better my work and get more inspiration. My music contains Melody, harmony,rhythms, good sounds and other forms and structures that make it outstanding for the public,” he noted.

The music artist who graduated from University of Benin ( Uniben ) further noted that while growing up he really had entertaining moments, although filled with ups and downs, “mostly enjoyable with my family and friends. Tere was also some challenges and disappointments but with God’s strength I was able to overcome all the nooks and crannies,” he said.

Recalling his troubled days, Emma 9ice went down memory lane over his ugly encounter with the Nigerian police officers

“Trouble ever got into was when I traveled from Benin to Lagos to promote my first music video. It was back in the year 2002. A little over 20 years ago. When I was working with my manager we were approached by some police officer or you call them Uniform men. It was not funny at all. But it is a Story for another day.”

Our Reporters

