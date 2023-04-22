Emmanuel assures of seamless transition to incoming administration

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming administration. He spoke on Friday when he took delivery of the report of the Transition/ Handing-over Notes Drafting Committee during an enlarged state Executive Council Meeting in Government House, Uyo.

The governor, who presided over the meeting pledged continuous support to the incoming administration for its smooth running of the state. Noting that, “it is going to be a very peaceful, seamless transition. That’s why our transition report is early enough so that they can understudy and the committee he is going to set up can advice him accordingly on how to go about its implementation. “We owe the incoming administration all the support and all the explanations to help them succeed.” Emmanuel, who described the committee report as detailed and accurate, commended the members for their due diligence and timeliness in drafting and delivering the report. He thanked the relevant ministries, departments and agencies for ensuring transparency and unrestricted access to information on government dealings during the compilation.

The governor also assured that no grey areas will be left on government spending during his tenure and sued for maximum cooperation and support from civil servants and public office holders for the incoming administration. Speaking earlier while presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. Ekerebong Umoh, thanked the governor and his team for finding her and her team worthy to serve the state in such capacity and for allowing them free hand to review government operations in all the MDAs in the state within the period.