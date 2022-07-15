Metro & Crime

Emmanuel assures on completion of Etebi-Enwang Road, Bridge project

The Akwa Ibom State Government is set to inaugurate the Etebi-Enwang Road with a Bridge measuring a total length of 1.15km by September this year.

Governor Udom Emmanuel gave this indication on Thursday, during an inspection of the ongoing Etebi-Enwang Bridge project in Mbo Local Government Area.

According to the governor, the project, which is expected to connect communities in Mbo Local Government and Esit-Eket Local Government Area, “will revive the socio-economic activities as well as bring succour to the people.”

Also hinting of plans to establish a fabrication yard for oil and gas along the shoreline in the state, Governor Emmanuel assured that the Etebi-Enwang Bridge project on completion by September this year, will be strategic in opening up the vista of socio-economic activities in the state.

“Once you cross here you are in Cameroon, so you can imagine the economic impact this bridge will do because we are opening up the entire area.

“And you know we are planning a fabrication yard for Oil and Gas towards this shoreline, and without access road, that cannot be achieved.”

The state’s Chief Executive commended the contractor, AMITEC Construction Development Limited and the supervising Ministry, Ministry of Works & Fire Service, for showing commitment towards the completion of the project.

Giving an overview of the project, the Managing Director, AMITEC Construction Development Limited, Aiman Saimua, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for his support and commitment towards the realization of the project, which was abandoned during the previous administration.

 

