Emmanuel bags Special Congressional Award from Abak Fed. Constituency

The people of Abak/Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State have confered a Special Congressional Award of “Piller of Good Governance and Sustainable Development” on Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The award was conferred on the governor on Saturday during the Project Commissioning, Constituency Briefing/Empowerment Ceremony by the lawmaker representing the Federal Constituency, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, which held at the Government Technical College Grounds in Abak LGA.

Presentng the certificate of award to the Governor, Hon. Umanah said that the award was in recognition of Emmanuel’s drive to make the state a socio-economic haven.

According to him, the people of his constituency believed that the governor needed to be encouraged and supported in order to achieve his ‘Completion Agenda’ for the state.

The lawmaker said: “Governor Emmanuel has in the last six years proved his mettle in people oriented development, based on intentional governance to reposition Akwa Ibom State as a turf where good and responsive leadership is possible on the African continent.”

Responding, Governor Emmanuel described the constituency briefing/empowerment ceremony as a clear testimony to the tenacity of purpose by the Federal Lawmaker.

Represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Governor Emmanuel admonished politicians to live above primordial sentiments and prejudices for the greater benefit of those whom they were elected to represent at various levels of governanmt.

“After politics comes governance, and good governance must involve voters empowerment, community development, infrastructural provision and job creation.

“What you are seeing here today is just a tip-of-the-iceberg, and I want to believe that more empowerment projects by Hon. Aniekan Umanah would soon be unveiled.”

The event attracted major political stakeholders in the state and beyond, including the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, traditional rulers and captains of industry.

