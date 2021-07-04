Metro & Crime

Emmanuel bags Special Congressional Award from Abak Fed. Constituency

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…As Aniekan Umanah empowers constituents

The people of Abak/Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State have confered a Special Congressional Award of “Piller of Good Governance and Sustainable Development” on Governor Udom Emmanuel.
The award was conferred on the governor on Saturday during the Project Commissioning, Constituency Briefing/Empowerment Ceremony by the lawmaker representing the Federal Constituency, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, which held at the Government Technical College Grounds in Abak LGA.
Presentng the certificate of award to the Governor, Hon. Umanah said that the award was in recognition of Emmanuel’s drive to make the state a socio-economic haven.
According to him, the people of his constituency believed that the governor needed to be encouraged and supported in order to achieve his ‘Completion Agenda’ for the state.
The lawmaker said: “Governor Emmanuel has in the last six years proved his mettle in people oriented development, based on intentional governance to reposition Akwa Ibom State as a turf where good and responsive leadership is possible on the African continent.”
Responding, Governor Emmanuel described the constituency briefing/empowerment ceremony as a clear testimony to the tenacity of purpose by the Federal Lawmaker.
Represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy,  Comrade Ini Ememobong,  Governor Emmanuel admonished politicians to live above primordial sentiments and prejudices for the greater benefit of those whom they were elected to represent at various levels of governanmt.
“After politics comes governance, and good governance must involve voters empowerment, community development, infrastructural provision and job creation.
“What you are seeing here today is just a tip-of-the-iceberg, and  I want to believe that more empowerment projects by  Hon. Aniekan Umanah would soon be unveiled.”
The event attracted major political stakeholders in the state and beyond, including the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, traditional rulers and captains of industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Recession: Niger, Labour meeting on salary cut ends in deadlock

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

… Workers may go on strike next week After several hours of meeting between the Niger State Government and the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the payment of November salaries to workers, there was no light at the end of the tunnels as it ended in deadlock. New Telegraph also learnt […]
Metro & Crime

Kano seals hospital for violating COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Kano State government has shut down UMC Hospital in the state capital as punishment for allowing the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of sending them to the designated isolation centre in the state. The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the action was […]
Metro & Crime

Six fake soldiers held with stolen vehicles in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Police have arrested six men wearing Army uniforms at Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspects – Sunday Digbor, Chigozie Arinze, Kingsley Ndukuba, Nwokoye Chidera, Chinedu Akwali, and Chidera Anichukwu – were apprehended with two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ49AA and a black Mercedes 4matic Jeep without […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica