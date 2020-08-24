Emmanuel berates NBS over unemployment report

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has challenged the protocol and parameters used by the National Bureau of statistics to arrive at the conclusion that the State was the second largest in terms of unemployment.

The governor, who spoke in an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people on yesterday in Uyo and monitored by our correspondent, told the NBS that elections has since finished in the state. He asked that he should be spared the distraction from NBS as he remains focus in the discharge of quality and excellent services to Akwa Ibom people.

According to the Governor: “We were the second in foreign direct investment. Every part of the state is a construction site. What do people call employment? I inherited 100+ doctors and today we have over 400. I attribute this to ignorance. Investment in agric; our target was 16, 000 hectares. Coconut plantation is employing up to 400.

Find out people in hospitality businesses, and none employs less than 250. It’s the same statistics they reeled out before 2019 election. Maybe, NBS had forgotten that elections are over.

Statistics has procedures and approaches. How did they arrive at their sample size? They don’t even know the population of Nigeria.

