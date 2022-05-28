Emmanuel boosting economic growth through job creation – Commissioner

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said governor Udom Emmanuel has succeeded in boosting the economy of the State through job creation. Ememobong disclosed this on Friday during a tour of projects across the state in the company of journalists.

He added that the governor in his avowed attempt to create jobs for the teeming youths engaged humans to perform some tasks machines can do in some of the industries. Buttressing his point, the commissioner said, ‘‘with mechanisation introduced to industrialisation, the governor consciously designed a human interface into it, some things machines can handle, the governor employed the youths to be doing them so as to engage the youths.’’ He said the present government drew up a 10 – year road map to avoid policy inconsistency in the near future and to sustain growth in the education sector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...