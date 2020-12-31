Metro & Crime

Gov. Emmanuel’s committed to sustainable food sufficiency in A’Ibom – Dr Glory Edet

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Glory Emmanuel Edet has said that Governor Udom Emmanuel has revamped the agricultural sector and has shown commitment in ensuring a tenable food sufficiency in the state, especially during the global lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Edet said this when the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) presented an Award of Excellence to her in recognition of her excellent leadership strides and impacts on the lives of women, children, elderly and the vulnerables,
The President of AWLO, Dr. Elisha Attai while presenting the award to Dr. Edet in her office on Wednesday, acknowledged that Dr. Glory Edet has performed creditably well, since she came on board as a commissioner in the state.
Dr. Elisha pointed out that Glory Edet is a great mobilizer of women and has worked passionately on issues of gender, the less privileged and the vulnerable members of the society.
The AWLO President listed that Dr. Edet has worked with several organisations including: the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Association for Reproductive and Family Health (APFH) to touch lives and upgrade the health status of the people in the society.
Receiving the award, Dr. Glory Edet thanked AWLO for honouring her with the award. She appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving her the opportunity to serve as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State and unleash her potentials to the growth and development of the state and its people.
She pledged her commitment to support Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration to achieve a sustainable agricultural growth and drive home the completion agenda of this administration.

