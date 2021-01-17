Body & Soul

Emmanuel Emenike builds world class hospital

Imo State born Emmanuel Emenike will forever be grateful to his creator that he’s one of Nigerian footballers whose aspiration to make it big ever became a reality.

 

Emenike came to the limelight at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 where his peering with Brown Ideye resulted into remarkable results for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He has since moved to the international scene to make exploits as a footballer and today, his records still fetches him respect even though his career has taken a low tune.

 

It is worth refreshing our minds that aside being involved in the round leather game; Emenike has made newspaper stories on the heel of his love life. It will be recalled that Emmanuel Emenike separated from one ex-beauty Queen to marry another.

 

Away from that, the former Fernerbache striker who retired from international football few years back is in the news for the good reason.

 

Information at our disposal has it that the dark skinned footballer has just built a storey building world class hospital in his town in Imo State. This happening has been bringing commendations his way and everyone around him is happy with him for such a great move.

 

As it is efforts are in place to give the medical facility a memorable and befitting commissioning.

