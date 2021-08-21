Emmanuel has kept campaign promises – Info Com. Ememobong

…says A’Ibom people appreciate governor’s strides

Six years into his administration as the governor of Akwa Ibom State and barely two years before the end of his tenure, Mr Udom Emmanuel has been commended for keeping his campaign promises, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and industrialisation.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the commedation while addressing newsmen, recently in Uyo.

He noted that despite the global financial challenges and the advent of COVID-19, the governor had posted an impressive scorecard in his effort at industrialising the state.

According to Comr. Ememobong: “In six years, the governor has done exactly the things he promised. He promised industries and to the Glory of God and to our witness we have strategic industries dotting the landscape of the state.

“Today, we are celebrating the largest syringe manufacturing company in the state as if he knew that there would come a time like this where the demand for syringes for vaccination would be the in thing.

“Our Power-For-All Programme has also caused serious demand for more prepaid meters, and through the benefit of the governor’s foresight, the state now boasts of a metering manufacturing company. We also have the flour industry, which has greatly contributed to our people, the state and the national economy. These industries are all there and they can be verified by anyone. So the Governor has delivered.”

The commissioner also mentioned that, beyond the establishment of the industries, the governor was also tying every other infrastructure development to his industrialization goal. This, he said necessitated the linking of different parts the state with economic roads to enhance easy movement of raw materials and finished goods across the state.

On whether Akwa Ibom people were taking full advantage of the laudable initiatives of the Emmanuel’s administration, Ememobong explained that: “The people are the primary beneficiaries of the policies and programmes of the Emmanuel administration,” stressing that the “dreams of the founding fathers of the state are finding practical manifestation in the Governor’s tenure.

“The transitioning from a civil service state to an industrialised state is a process, and there may be few hiccups here and there, therefore, the realisation would be gradual but steady, and the government is doing everything to encourage the people.”

